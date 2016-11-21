Instagram wants to be Snapchat, adds disappearing messages

Instagram’s apparent quest to become Snapchat continues today with the addition of disappearing private messages. It’s also adding live video functionality.

The new private messaging feature, which mimics Snapchat’s original core functionality, comes three months after Instagram launched a nearly exact clone of Snapchat’s “Stories” feature, which lets users post a series of photos and videos to a temporary, more timely feed that stands apart from the traditional photo streams on Instagram.

What’s next, a pair of Instagram-branded smart glasses?