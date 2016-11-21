Apple tightens its focus by axing AirPort wireless routers

Apple is getting out of the router game. Eighteen years after introducing its first AirPort wireless router, Apple is shifting its focus away from that division and reassigning engineers to other products, according to Bloomberg.
The news continues a trend of Apple moving away from building its own computer accessories in an apparent effort to focus on more lucrative product lines. At last month’s MacBook Pro launch event, Apple announced two LG-branded displays, signaling an end to its production of Apple-branded monitors.