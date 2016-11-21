Morning intel: Snap’s Spectacles arrive in NYC, Facebook vows to fight fake news 

• After a long week, Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook on Saturday to outline a few ways that Facebook will help combat the spread of fake news , including working with third-party fact-checking groups and flagging stories that seem suspect.

• It’s not just fake news that’s a problem. A report by the Project on Computational Propaganda analyzed 18.9 million tweets that used “political hashtags” and found that 18% came from bot accounts. And for every pro-Clinton automated tweet, there were four times as many that came from pro-Trump bot accounts.

• The Snapbot has finally arrived in New York and will be sticking around until December 31. The Spectacles-dispensing vending machine has touched down in the form of a pop-up store right next to the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue.

• Cybersecurity software company Symantec is acquiring LifeLock, known for its identity theft protection services, for $2.3 billion.

• Google’s “Popular Times” tool, which tells you when restaurants and stores usually have the highest foot traffic, is expanding to offer real-time updates based on aggregated location history data.