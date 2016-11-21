advertisement
Pro-Trump Twitter bots ran wild during the U.S. election

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Researchers at the Project on Computational Propaganda have found that the use of politically minded Twitter bots reached an “all-time high” in the run up to the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, reports Engadget. The researchers studied 18.9 million tweets using political hashtags and found that almost 18% of those came from “highly automated” accounts that posted more than 50 tweets per day. What’s more, for every one pro-Clinton automated tweet, there were at least four pro-Trump automated tweets. The results of the study suggest that a glut of fake news on Facebook isn’t the only thing that may have swayed the outcome of the election.

