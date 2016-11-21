Pro-Trump Twitter bots ran wild during the U.S. election

Researchers at the Project on Computational Propaganda have found that the use of politically minded Twitter bots reached an “all-time high” in the run up to the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, reports Engadget. The researchers studied 18.9 million tweets using political hashtags and found that almost 18% of those came from “highly automated” accounts that posted more than 50 tweets per day. What’s more, for every one pro-Clinton automated tweet, there were at least four pro-Trump automated tweets. The results of the study suggest that a glut of fake news on Facebook isn’t the only thing that may have swayed the outcome of the election.