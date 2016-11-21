NuTonomy will begin testing self-driving cars in Boston soon

The MIT startup has already begun testing its self-driving cars in Singapore and now has gotten permission to operate its vehicles in Boston’s Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, reports Recode. However, unlike the Singapore program, which is open to the public, NuTonomy’s self-driving cars in Boston will be limited to only driving around the company’s in-house engineers to start with. “These tests in the city of Boston will enable our engineers to adapt our autonomous vehicle software to the weather and traffic challenges of this unique driving environment. Testing our self-driving cars so near to NuTonomy’s home is the next step toward our ultimate goal: deployment of a safe, efficient, fully autonomous mobility-on-demand transportation service,” NuTonomy CEO and cofounder Karl Iagnemma said in a statement.