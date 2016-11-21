advertisement
Symantec is buying LifeLock for $2.3 billion

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The software security company known for its Norton cybersecurity software is looking to diversify its revenue streams with the LifeLock acquisition, reports Reuters. Symantec’s Norton cybersecurity software is pre-installed on millions of PCs, but revenue has been dropping as more people opt for mobile devices. LifeLock monitors a user’s credit-related accounts and alerts them if someone tries to open, for example, a new credit card in their name. Lifelock currently has 4.4 million paying subscribers. “[Norton] had been declining with the declines in PC market share. This acquisition brings $660 million in revenue to the consumer business and returns it to longer sustainable growth,” Symantec chief executive Greg Clark told Reuters.

