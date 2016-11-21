advertisement
Apple is replacing some faulty batteries in the iPhone 6s

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has announced a battery replacement program for a “very small number” of iPhone 6s devices. Some iPhone 6s phones manufactured with the faulty batteries between September and October 2015 can randomly shut down, causing the user to need to reboot the device. Apple stresses that this battery issue is “not a safety issue” (a la the Samsung Galaxy Note 7). Affected users can find out how to get their free battery replacement on the program’s announcement page here.

