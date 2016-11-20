Live stream from #NoDAPL protest

This is a Facebook Live video of a confrontation between police in Bismarck, North Dakota, and anti-Dakota Access Pipeline protesters on a bridge on Highway 1806. The person streaming this video, Kevin Gilbertt, says tear gas and water cannons (in below-freezing weather) have been used against the protesters, among other weapons. I’m not there in person, I’m unclear how this particular confrontation began, and there doesn’t seem to be many journalists at the scene who are reporting this online at the moment, so watch for yourself: