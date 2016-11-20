Mark Zuckerberg lays out some ways that Facebook plans to combat fake news

This time, he was serious. Last weekend, Mark Zuckerberg seemed dismissive of concerns about the proliferation of fake news on Facebook by saying that it was only a “small amount” and calling the idea that it influenced the election in any way “a pretty crazy idea.” After a week of tough headlines and plenty of criticism, Facebook’s founder and CEO seemed almost contrite when he took to his platform early on Saturday morning , saying “we have much more work to do” to address the issue. He laid out some projects “already under way” to combat the problem, including:

• Better technical tools to detect fake news even before it’s flagged by users

• Showing warnings when people share or read stories that have been flagged as false by users and third parties

• Working with third-party fact-checking groups to assess stories and consulting with journalists about fact-checking techniques

• Adjusting their ad policies to make it harder for fake news to spread, as Facebook did this week by not allowing certain publishers to use its ad network

In the end, Zuckerberg insisted that Facebook does not want to become an editor of content, adding: “We believe in giving people a voice, which means erring on the side of letting people share what they want whenever possible. We need to be careful not to discourage sharing of opinions or to mistakenly restrict accurate content. We do not want to be arbiters of truth ourselves, but instead rely on our community and trusted third parties.”