In the midst of transition, Trump meets with his Indian business partners

According to India’s Economic Times , America’s President-elect met with some of his Indian business partners earlier this week. According to the Economic Times :

Trump met Atul Chordia, Sagar Chordia, and Kalpesh Mehta at Trump Tower, New York, on Tuesday noon (U.S. time). The discussion revolved around Indian economy and Modi. Trump’s family, including daughter Ivanka and sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., was also present. Mehta is managing partner of Tribeca Developers, Trump’s India representative responsible for supporting the brand in the country.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed the meeting to the New York Times. Trump has said he plans to hand his businesses over to his eldest children, who are currently part of his transition team, while critics argue he ought to create an actual blind trust.

Indeed, as Trump transitions to the White House, there are concerns that his businesses present a conflict of interest with the presidency, with questions being raised about the presence of his daughter Ivanka (who helps run the Trump Organization) at a recent meeting with Japan’s prime minister, her company’s attempt to market the bracelet she wore during Trump’s first post-election interview, and the apparent benefits of Trump’s presidency for his new hotel, located close to the White House.