The cast of Hamilton sends a message to Pence

Vice President-elect Mike Pence attended the musical yesterday. The cast, which is notably diverse in terms of both race and sexual orientation, asked Pence to consider their needs as he creates policy.

“We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” said Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”