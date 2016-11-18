Hyperloop One ends lawsuit with cofounder

If you’re trying to build the future of transportation, it’s best not to be bogged down by shady lawsuits and counter-suits with and against your cofounder and others alleging things like harassment, threats, financial impropriety, and more.

So it must be a big relief for Hyperloop One, which is trying to manifest Elon Musk’s vision of a high-speed, magnetic levitation transportation system, to have settled its legal actions with cofounder and former CTO Brogan BamBrogan and other employees. No terms were disclosed, reports Engadget. The company, which has raised recently announced plans for a major future deployment of its technology and systems in the United Arab Emirates, has raised $160 million to date.