TrumpCup: How some Trump supporters are protesting alleged discrimination at Starbucks  

To express their support for President-elect Donald Trump and to protest what they claim is political discrimination, some of his fans are asking Starbucks baristas to write “Trump” on their cups. The #TrumpCup meme started soon after a video of a Trump supporter screaming at a barista for not serving him went viral on Wednesday.
#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks & threatens patrons & staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-white "discrimination" pic.twitter.com/HRj9EahrMy
— jorge dc (@Jbdcl) November 16, 2016