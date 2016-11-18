advertisement
#TrumpCup: How some Trump supporters are protesting alleged discrimination at Starbucks  

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

To express their support for President-elect Donald Trump and to protest what they claim is political discrimination, some of his fans are asking Starbucks baristas to write “Trump” on their cups. The #TrumpCup meme started soon after a video of a Trump supporter screaming at a barista for not serving him went viral on Wednesday.

