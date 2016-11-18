Trump agrees to settle Trump University fraud case for $25M, prosecutor calls it a “major victory” for victims

Donald Trump has agreed to settle the Trump University case that dogged him throughout the presidential campaign for $25 million, according to reports. The fraud case involved thousands of students who claimed that they were lured into spending up to $35,000 each to learn Trump’s real estate investing tips from his “hand-picked instructors.” It also prompted one of his most controversial comments, when Trump said that the judge overseeing some of the cases couldn’t be impartial because he was of Mexican heritage.