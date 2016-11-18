While battling cancer, this health IT exec says he has shifted focus to the patient experience 

Even top health care executives will be a patient at some time in their life. Neal Patterson, the CEO of electronic medical record maker Cerner, announced to employees that he had been diagnosed with cancer, but is recovering steadily and will return to his full role in January.

Patterson realized a few things about health-technology during his experience as a patient. The key, he told employees, is to bring in the patient into the care experience. His own words, via a blog post:

The EHR needs to make medicine faster and safer, and there needs to be more participation from the patient. The industry’s not there yet. It’s still lacking and I know I was put in this position to make it better.