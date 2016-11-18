Winter may be coming—along with a “Game of Thrones” prequel

It’s not quite time to stake out your TV, I’m afraid, but HBO is reportedly considering milking its cash cow a little bit more as the end of its watch–I mean the end of its run–nears.

According to Forbes, HBO “president of programming Casey Bloys admitted earlier this week that he’s been discussing potential prequel/spinoff ideas with author George R.R. Martin.” The fodder for any such new show could come, Forbes muses, from Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, or from the story of Robert’s Rebellion, a civil war that took place a couple decades prior to the first events in Game of Thrones.

[Photo: Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO]