Will legalized cannabis be a target of the Trump administration? 

In California, Nevada, and Massachusetts, citizens gained the right to smoke marijuana recreationally. But Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general, is not a Mary Jane fan, to say the least. New York Magazine reports that he once joked that he was fine with the Ku Klux Klan “until I found out they smoked pot.” Charming.

Sessions could use his power to crack down on states that allow for the recreational or medical use of cannabis. But it remains to be seen if that will be a priority for the Trump administration, especially given the president elect’s statement that he would leave this decision up to the states.