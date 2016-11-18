New anti-drunk-driving VR film puts you in the passenger seat during a crash

It’s the holiday season and a lot of people will be drinking a lot of booze at gatherings with friends and family. Some of them will get behind the wheel afterwards–and everyone knows how horribly wrong that can go.

That’s why the major booze brand Diageo and its Johnnie Walker Scotch mark have produced Decisions, a virtual reality film (available for most major VR platforms plus YouTube 360 and Facebook 360) that brings home just how dangerous drunk driving can be–by putting the viewer in the passenger seat during a crash. Perhaps, the theory goes, if you see how bad it is, you’ll leave those keys on the table until after your six Thanksgiving glasses of wine have worked their way out of your system.