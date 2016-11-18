New York Times app comes to Google’s Daydream VR

It’s a little bit late to the party–which began on November 10 with the Wall Street Journal ‘s app being the first major news tool available for Google’s new mobile virtual reality platform .

Still, fans of The Times should be happy that the paper of record is now available for Daydream. All told, the Times’ VR app, which previously has been available on platforms like Google’s Cardboard and others, has been downloaded more than a million times.

Google promises that there will be dozens of apps available for Daydream by years’ end.