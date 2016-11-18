advertisement
Report: The chronically ill were most susceptible to Trump’s message

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

In all the analyses after the fact of Trump’s presidential win, this one might be the most interesting: The Economist dug into the numbers and discovered that a voter’s health was a big factor: “The better physical shape a county’s residents are in, the worse Mr. Trump did relative to Mr. Romney,” the report reads. 

It makes a lot of sense. Life expectancy has actually been declining for white Americans in certain parts of the country. The big contributors? Diseases associated with poverty including smoking, high blood pressure, and obesity. Moreover, research published in November of 2015 showed that white middle-aged Americans have also been dying at a rising rate due in large part to suicide, alcohol, and drug abuse, as well as chronic liver diseases. To those Americans, a promise of “making America great again,” may well have resonated. 

