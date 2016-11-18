Now, you can even buys cars on Amazon (if you’re in Italy)

For the first time, Amazon will sells cars online (with a discount of up to 30%) through a partnership with Fiat Chrysler, reports Reuters. For now, the online sales are limited to Italy and to three models—the 500, the Panda, and the 500L. Three months ago, it launched car-browsing site Amazon Vehicles, which lets you check out photos and reviews of thousands of car models but doesn’t include the ability to purchase them.