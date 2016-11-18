The fight against fake news has the alt-right running for Gab

As more viewpoints and independent news sources have flooded our various information feeds in recent years, so too have conspiracy-laden “news” sites. And readers are having trouble distinguishing between what’s real and what’s not. In this post-truth era, Facebook and Google, which have been accused of widely circulating content regardless of its accuracy, are being pressured to ban or at least curb the most offensive misinformation. Some conservative web users see the content purge as an attack on their free speech rights and are fleeing to a network called Gab, where they can freely express their views, some of which includes alt-right propaganda. With polarization in this country growing both online and off, it’s a wonder if we’ll ever be able to have civilized debate in this country again.