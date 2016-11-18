New documents confirm BuzzFeed’s latest $200M round of funding

According to the documents, the company has been authorized to raise as much as $200 million. The round, a Series G, would be flat, giving BuzzFeed the same valuation of $1.5 billion it had in August of 2015. Series G investors are granted some guarantees in case of an IPO. For two years and three months, they are “guaranteed to be made whole even if in an IPO the per share price is less than what they paid,” notes CBInsights.