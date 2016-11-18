Google offers Thanksgiving travel tips based on historic Maps data

According to Google: “Wednesday (the day before Thanksgiving) around 3 p.m. is the worst day and time to leave for your Thanksgiving road trip. If you have to leave on Wednesday, hit the road around 6 a.m. to avoid traffic delays. Sunday before Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. is the best day and time to leave for your Thanksgiving road trip. Friday morning (the day after Thanksgiving) at 6 a.m. is the best day and time to return from your Thanksgiving road trip. Saturday at about 4 p.m. is the worst day and time to return from your Thanksgiving road trip.

If you have to leave on Saturday, hit the road around 6 a.m. to avoid traffic delays. Traffic on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving is heavier than usual, but the traffic peaks follow the same patterns as normal weekday traffic. If you need to hit the road on Monday or Tuesday, midday is the best time to leave.

For some cities (NYC, Dallas, SF, Atlanta, Detroit Miami): The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is almost as good a day to leave as Sunday. Saturday is only a slightly busier day for traffic than Friday, so those who want an extra day with family and friends can a day longer without adding much traffic time to their trip.”