Trump is in talks to settle Trump University suits for $20-25 million 

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that President-elect Trump is in “advanced talks” to settle allegations of fraud brought against Trump University in California and New York. Students claimed they were misled into thinking the for-profit real estate school would be taught by instructors “hand-picked” by Trump and that they would learn his tricks of the trade. The majority of the settlement money would go to former students, according to Politico, while the rest would go toward legal fees.
It’s worth noting that back in March, Trump told MSNBC he wouldn’t settle because “it’s an easy case to win in court.” Then again, that was before he became the president-elect.
[Photo: Flickr user Michael Vadon]