Trump’s pick for CIA chief once called for Ed Snowden to be brought home and executed

This morning, Donald Trump named some major national security picks, including Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, retired Gen. Michael Flynn as national security adviser, and Rep. Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA. Pompeo, a 52-year-old lawyer swept into Congress in the Tea Party wave of 2010, has a very hard-line position on NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. He’s often called for Snowden to face justice and be put in prison. But in a C-Span interview unearthed by Ars Technica, he went one step further and called for Snowden’s execution: