State Bags just donated more than 30,000 backpacks to kids in need

State Bags creates trendy bags that are sold in places like Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Urban Outfitters, and Soul Cycle. But it stands out from competitors like Herschel and Fjallraven for its social mission: For every bag it sells, it donates a backpack packed with educational tools to kids in underserved neighborhoods. During this back to school season, in partnership with President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative, the company donated 30,000 backpacks.

Over the last year, founders Jacq and Scot Tatelman have noticed that many kids in the neighborhoods they visit to donate backpacks are frightened about the hateful rhetoric they have been hearing in the news. “This has renewed our desire to get involved in the lives of these young people,” Scot says. “We want to spread a message of love and let them know that they are not invisible.”