Morning intel: Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs, SolarCity and Tesla shareholders approve merger

• At a press conference yesterday , Obama himself denounced fake news and said we must guard against “active misinformation” that looks like the real thing. “If everything seems to be the same and no distinctions are made, then we won’t know what to protect,” he said .

• What’s next for Airbnb? Offering users local tours, classes, and organized excursions in cities across the world, as part of an initiative called Experiences, which CEO Brian Chesky unveiled yesterday.

• Volkswagen will be cutting up to 30,000 jobs over the next five years, as part of a restructuring to help the VW brand bounce back from its emissions scandal.

• Amazon’s streaming video service, Amazon Prime Video, will reportedly soon be in 200 countries, an expected response to Netflix’s rapid global expansion.

• SolarCity and Tesla shareholders voted in favor of a merger yesterday, much to the delight of Elon Musk.

• A Pew survey revealed that 8% of Americans—about one in 10 people—make money through Uber, TaskRabbit, and other gig economy platforms.