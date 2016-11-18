This shoe startup wants to spark conversations in a divided country

At first glance, Common Ground shoes appear covered in graphic patterns, but looking closer, each shoe takes a different position on a contentious issue. It’s meant to be a metaphor about how both feet need to work together to move forward, but it also gets people talking. So far, the shoes have been particularly popular among Gen Z, although customers of all ages have bought them.

Tawney says that the recent election has demonstrated exactly how divided this country is. The solution, he believes, is to be open to hearing the other side out. “In the current political climate, I’m more committed to our mission than ever,” he tells Fast Company.