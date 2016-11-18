Colbert mocks Apple with ad for design book featuring “touch page” technology

The $300 price tag of Apple‘s new design book has already prompted plenty of jokes. But Stephen Colbert took it to the next level with last night’s fake Apple ad, featuring fake execs with names like Piers Bjornborg touting the book’s “touch page” technology and “revolutionary” sequential page design, noting that it takes an experience that is “instantly familiar and charges $300 for it.” And with a shot at the iPhone 7, the ad ends with a kicker: “The new Apple book is the future of Apple, and you know it’s the future because, no headphone jack.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens