Colbert mocks Apple with ad for design book featuring “touch page” technology

The $300 price tag of Apple‘s new design book has already prompted plenty of jokes. But Stephen Colbert took it to the next level with last night’s fake Apple ad, featuring fake execs with names like Piers Bjornborg touting the book’s “touch page” technology and “revolutionary” sequential page design, noting that it takes an experience that is “instantly familiar and charges $300 for it.” And with a shot at the iPhone 7, the ad ends with a kicker: “The new Apple book is the future of Apple, and you know it’s the future because, no headphone jack.”