New Structure app lets you make 3D scans of anything with your iPad

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Occipital’s new Structure app for the iPad lets you make 3D scans of anything—your house, your car, yourself. The $380 rig, which includes a sensor and infrared transmitter, attaches to your iPad and plugs into the Lightning port, reports Wired. In addition to 3D scans, Occipital’s Bridge Engine lets you transform any environment into an augmented reality backdrop.

