“Grand Tour” star’s tweet leaks that Amazon will expand its video service into 200 countries

Amazon is just about to expand its video service—currently only available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, and Austria— into 200 countries, but it wasn’t quite ready to make an announcement. Until Jeremy Clarkson, the start of upcoming Amazon show, The Grand Tour, tweeted on Thursday that the show will be available in that many countries. Such massive growth helps Amazon compete with Netflix, which is available in most of the world, with the exception of a few countries like China, notes the Wall Street Journal.