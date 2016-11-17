advertisement
Thousands of lightbulbs explode in Apple’s new MacBook Pro ad

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

How can that not be cool? Actually, the point of the commercial is to showcase good ideas down through the years, like fire, the wheel, personal jetpacks, microwave ovens, and toilet paper. And all the exploding lightbulbs symbolize good ideas, uh, exploding? Whatever. Here’s the long version of the ad.

