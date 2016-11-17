advertisement
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans are making money through the gig economy, survey says 

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

In the last year 8% of Americans earned income through labor platforms like TaskRabbit and Uber, according to a Pew Research Center survey released today. Of those workers, more than half say the income they earn is essential or important for making ends meet. 

In addition, 18% of survey respondents reported selling goods online and 1% reported renting out their property on sites like Airbnb.

Americans have embraced sharing platforms for their work-life flexibility, the survey suggests. But they are concerned about platforms’ level of control over workers and lack of career advancement opportunities. 

