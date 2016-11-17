Here are the best digital cities in the United States

The Center for Digital Government has announced the winners of its annual Digital Cities Survey , which examines the health of digital infrastructure in U.S. cities based on key indicators such as transparency, connectivity, security, privacy, and innovation.

The group has ranked cities in various population categories. Los Angeles won the crown among cities with more than 500,000 people, followed by Virginia Beach (pop: 250,000-499,999); Durham, North Carolina (pop: 125,000-249,999); Roanoke, Virginia (75,000-24,999); and Tamarac, Florida (pop: up to 75,000).

The top-ranked cities will receive an award on Nov. 17 at the National League of Cities’ annual conference in Pittsburgh. Below is a list of winners in the big city category. Read more about the survey here.