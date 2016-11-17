Twitter’s Jack Dorsey is sorry about the racist ad

In the struggle to keep the internet factually accurate and hate-free, social networking algorithms seem to just keep screwing up. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized today for a white supremacist ad that appeared on the service recently. The advertisement, which came from a Neo-Nazi group called New Order, slipped through Twitter’s automated ad-scheduling system, Dorsey said.
The unfortunate screw-up comes just as Twitter is busy cracking down on hate speech by banning so-called “alt-right” accounts.