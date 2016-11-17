Even Barack Obama is fed up with fake news

In a real-life development that was definitely not made up (we swear), President Barack Obama chimed in on the ongoing debate over fake news and how it affects public discourse. At a press conference in Berlin, Obama derided the spread of “active misinformation” and suggested a need to safeguard against such phony news items, which he said often closely resemble the real thing.
The algorithms that dictate how content flows online are the object of increasing scrutiny after last week’s wrap-up of the U.S. presidential election season, during which bogus news stories saw a very high rate of engagement on Facebook, according to BuzzFeed.