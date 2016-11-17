Amazon’s Alexa lets you send texts with your voice

AT&T just joined the ever-expanding list of Alexa integrations. Specifically, Amazon’s voice-controlled AI assistant will let you verbally send text messages from the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot. Of course, you can already do that with mobile-native voice assistants like Siri, but should you leave your phone in another room while Alexa dutifully waits nearby and listens for her name, you’re covered.
Details are scarce regarding how the integration will work (for instance, whether or not Alexa will read responses back to you), but it’s yet another skill for Alexa’s virtual Swiss army knife of functionality.