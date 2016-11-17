Coach opens an enormous flagship store on Fifth Avenue

Coach has been undergoing a brand transformation over the last three years. In 2013, it hired Stuart Vevers, who previously worked at Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, as creative director. He’s brought a new look to the brand, one that clashes Coach’s classic look with unexpected pop-culture touches, including a dinosaur mascot, Rexy.

This year, to cap off Coach’s 75th anniversary celebrations, it is unveiling Coach House, a brand new 3-level, 20,000-square-foot flagship location on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Over the last decade, Coach’s brand was diluted a bit because its products were over-distributed, appearing at outlets and discount stores. With this location, it is clearly working to reclaim and control the in-store brand experience. The new location features a conveyor belt with a rotation of Coach products, a 12-foot dinosaur sculpture, and a workshop to customize products.

[Image via Coach]