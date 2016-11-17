Oculus’s Quill, which lets artists create directly in VR, launching as free beta on December 6

Though there’s been plenty of conversation about how there isn’t yet a killer app for virtual reality , some of the best to come along so far are creative tools–Google’s Tilt Brush and Oculus’s Medium, for example.

Now, Oculus says it is releasing Quill, the system it developed to allow artists to build rich, immersive 3D stories inside VR, on December 6 when the Facebook-owned company’s Touch Controllers for Rift launch. Built originally to help artist Wesley Allsbrook make Dear Angelica, the third film from Oculus Story Studio, Quill is now being opened in a free beta to all artists.