New data on race and gender in the workplace raises more questions than answers

If white women surprised pollsters by breaking for Donald Trump , they may be catching workplace researchers off guard for other reasons, too.

What we know about unconscious bias and how the gender pay gap breaks down by race shows that women of color face additional barriers that their white female colleagues don’t. But in new data from the employer review platform Fairygodboss, White women aren’t reporting the higher levels of job satisfaction or experiencing less gender discrimination relative to women of color.

As Fairygodboss cofounder Georgene Huang points out, “Race and gender may explain a great deal when it comes to our daily experiences as well as our voting patterns, but in elections—as in the workplace—data has its limits. Sometimes it raises more (and deeper) questions than it answers.”

Here’s a closer look at those findings and what they might mean.