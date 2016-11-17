Airbnb’s new “Places” feature offers audio tours and restaurant reservations

Airbnb wants to be more than just an app to find a place to stay. During an event in Los Angeles Thursday, it launched two new features: Experiences and Places. Experiences offers immersive opportunities to spend time with locals when you travel, while Places offers a city guide of sorts, allowing you to get custom recommendations on where to visit in the city designed by locals. For instance, you can get tips on what museums to hit or where to grab a bite to eat, and even make a reservation within the app.