As encrypted messaging app usage explodes, senator promises to filibuster anti-encyrption bills

Since the election, reports Marketplace , usage of encrypted messaging apps like Signal has skyrocketed, up at least 400%. Some people are clearly worried about the Trump administration’s approach to surveillance.

Now, Oregon Democrat Senator Ron Wyden, who says he’s open to working with Trump on policy, is also saying that he will filibuster any Republican legislation to restrict encryption. He also warned Trump and his administration that if it tries to expand anti-secrecy laws, he will “be blowing the whistle on that,” much as he did during the Obama and Bush administrations, wrote Vice News.

[Photo: Santeri Viinamäki via Wikimedia Commons]