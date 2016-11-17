Airbnb launches “Experiences,” immersive trips for travelers

Now Airbnb isn’t just for finding a place to stay, it can also help you figure out what to do once you get there. Today the company launched a new “Experiences” feature, which pairs hosts with travelers who want to try something new.

Hand-crafted experiences that allow you to live like a local. Experiences can last a few hours or a few days. Experiences are organized by types—for instance, you could select a food or drink adventure or an art tour of the city you’re visiting. Each trip has a “movie trailer” of sorts, so you can get a feel for what you’re getting into before you book, and half of the trips are priced under $200.