A very, very brief history of novelty pizza delivery, 1994-2016

PizzaNet customers need to do more than just log on. To participate in the pilot, hungry Santa Cruzers need computers with Internet access and a version of an Internet interface program called Mosaic. Using the Internet’s World Wide Web to access the centralized PizzaNet server at Pizza Hut headquarters in Wichita, Kan., customers see a customized menu for ordering their pizzas. Customers then enter in their vital statistics, along with the orders for pizza and beverages.