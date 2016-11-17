Revolution Foods takes on Blue Apron, Plated with affordable dinner kits

Meal-kit providers like Blue Apron and Plated have grown fast but suffer from high turnover—according to research from 1010data , just 10% of customers stick with the kits for more than six months. For families, the barrier to maintaining a meal-kit subscription is often the price.

Revolution Foods hopes to appeal to families looking for kit convenience but on a budget with its new Dinner Hero product, now available in grocery stores. The product, which feeds four and retails for about $5, contains the spices and whole grains required to scratch-cook a meal at home; buyers add a protein of their choice, à la Hamburger Helper. Flavors include “Coconut Curry” and “Fiesta Taco.”

Revolution Foods, founded in 2006, got its start producing healthy lunches for public schools. The B-Corp has been expanding into grocery stores with meals and snacks designed to match its “real food” standards.