Maven , the clinic for women, is now offering birth control and consultations for free until the end of the year.

According to an email sent out to its users on Tuesday, the company made this step in response to user concerns that an Affordable Care Act mandate that guarantees coverage for contraception without any co-payment or coinsurance would be repealed. President-elect Donald Trump made clear on the campaign trail that he will replace the Affordable Care Act, calling it a “disaster.”