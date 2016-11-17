Goldman introduces video ads to promote Marcus, its new consumer lending product

Goldman Sachs took another step toward deeper consumer engagement today with the unveiling of video ads designed to position Marcus, the bank’s new consumer loan offering, as a Main Street-friendly solution to credit card debt.

The 15- and 30-second spots, which will appear on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, represent Goldman’s first major branding campaign apart from its philanthropic efforts.

Marcus has been available to select, pre-approved customers since its launch last month. Goldman has devoted significant resources to the product, which represents an opportunity for the bank to improve its return on equity and recast itself as a technology firm.