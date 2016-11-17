advertisement
23andMe president Andy Page is stepping down

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

23andMe’s Andy Page, who came to the DNA-testing company from Gilt Group, is leaving the company in mid-December. A 23andMe spokesperson confirmed that Page will be staying on as a board member. It remains to be seen where Page will land next. 

