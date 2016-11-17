Canadian universities see a surge in interest from Americans and foreigners

Last year, the total number of international students in U.S. colleges surpassed one million and brought in more than $32 billion annually to the economy. U.S. colleges are now worried these numbers will drop, since international students are worried that a Trump administration would not be welcoming to foreigners, particularly Muslims and other black and brown people.

Canadian universities, for their part, have seen a marked increase in traffic to their websites from overseas. But it is also seeing interest from Americans. Some high school seniors are apparently thinking about spending the next four years across the border.

